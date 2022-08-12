Pinckneyville Volleyball eyes next step entering 2022

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Football season also brings us volleyball season.
One of the best teams on the court in recent years has been the Pinckneyville Panthers.
PCHS was one of the best teams in the region last year, and fell to Carterville in the 2A Regional Championship. That loss is now behind them.
Panthers head coach Katie Shaneyfelt is now in year two of her second stint as the teams head coach.
Its's a new year and the Lady Panthers plan to take the next step and go even deeper into the playoffs this season.
The squad has been really active over the summer, playing in several key tournaments as they get ready for 2022.
PCHS means business on the court and they say practicing twice day is hard but is also a major benefit with the season less than two weeks away.
The Panthers open the year at home against one of their biggest rivals, Centralia, on August 23rd.