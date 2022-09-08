Pinckneyville football looks to build off first win since 2019

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Pinckneyville football program is coming off its first win since Week 9 of 2019.
The panthers are now on their third head coach in the last three years.
Ryan Lott is calling the shots for the team. He is no stranger to Southern Illinois and no stranger to facing adversity.
The former Massac County head coach is trying to turn this Panthers team around.
The navy blue and white opened the year with a 52-nothing loss to Red Bud, but defeated West Frankfort 29-22 at home last Friday.
PCHS is following the E.A.T. mindset. It stands for effort, attitude, and toughness, and the panthers plan to follow that mindset for rest of the season.
We spoke with a pair of players who say it was amazing to see their hard work pay off in the victory butt now they need to try and sustain the success.
Pinckneyville hosts Benton on Friday night. Both teams enter the game with a record of 1-1.