Pinckneyville football falls to Red Bud 34-7 in season opener

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Last year Red Bud took down Pinckneyville 52-0 in the season opener. That was at the home of the Musketeers.
On Saturday night, the margin of victory was just 27 points but again PCHS struggled falling 34-7 to Red Bud.
The Panthers will try to grab their first win when they hit the field next. They are expected to have a intersquad scrimmage next week after Sparta announced it had canceled its football season.
Red Bud will try and move to 2-0 on the season when they visit Roxana on Friday night.