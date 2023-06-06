PGA Tour to merge with LIV Golf and DP World Tour

(CNN) — The PGA Tour is set to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the DP World Tour “to unify the game of golf,” the PGA Tour announced Tuesday, ending the split in the men’s sport.
“The parties have signed an agreement that combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity,” the statement read.
More to follow…
