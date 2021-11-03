PGA President's Cup coming to St. Louis in 2030

(WSIL) -- The PGA TOUR announced that Bellerive Country Club has been awarded the 18th Presidents Cup, to be held in St. Louis in 2030.
The biennial global team competition will make Bellerive its seventh different United States venue since its inception in 1994, including a second consecutive trip to the Midwest.
Bellerive welcomed the 1981 U.S. Mid-Amateur; two PGA Championships (1992, 2018); the 2001 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship (which was cancelled following the September 11 terrorist attacks); the 2004 U.S. Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.
“St. Louis is a passionate and iconic sports town and one which embraces teams and events such as the Presidents Cup with tremendous enthusiasm. The combination of St. Louis and Bellerive Country Club will make for a memorable experience for fans onsite and those watching around the world,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “We are grateful to the Presidents Cup’s Global Partners, Citi, Cognizant and Rolex, for their support, as well as the leadership at Bellerive for their commitment and drive to bring the 2030 Presidents Cup to St. Louis.”
Most recently, U.S. Presidents Cup participant Brooks Koepka (2017) won the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive, where he held off Tiger Woods to claim his third career major championship title.
“Bellerive is thrilled to host the 2030 Presidents Cup and once again showcase the best golfers in the world in St. Louis,” said Bellerive Country Club President Rick Walsh. “It will be an incredible event for the community, fans and players, and a great celebration of St. Louis.”
The Presidents Cup was last played in 2019 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, which saw the U.S. Team mount a thrilling comeback on the final day to claim victory over a renewed International Team in Australia. The Presidents Cup will return in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20-25, following a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.