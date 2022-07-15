Pearce Juniors Tennis Camp features fun with Elvis

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Elvis is back and the King of Rock and Roll made his return today at the 10th annual Pearce Juniors Tennis camp.
The Marion based camp held its final day stressing the concepts of fun, friends, and sportsman-ship.
Tennis Elvis made quite the entrance! This camp was for kids ages 5-16. It had tons of different drills teaching the ABC's. Which stands for agility, balance, and coordination.
The 60 campers in attendance marked a career best for the camp and featured several Marion high school players and grads.
Marion soccer standout Margo Bruce and SIU Midfielder Nicole Nicole Szidik were some notable counselors at this weeks camp.
Its a tennis camp, not a rock camp so why did Tennis Elvis show up?