 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PCHS Basketball shines at DTHC, Benton/Richmond County meet in Tournament title game

  • Updated
  • 0
Host Pinckneyville shines at Duster Thomas Hoops Classic, eyes Tournament title game

PCHS Basketball shines at DTHC, Benton/Richmond County meet in Tournament title game

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There is always some extra motivation for the Pinckneyville Panthers to play well at the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic.

The tournament hosts started out with a win on Tuesday.

It was no easy matchup in round two as PCHS took on Ballard County out of Kentucky.

The Panthers and Bombers were separated by just 2 points at the half, but PCHS would run away with this game winning 69-50.

Richland County and Benton both won their semifinal games and both advance to play in the DTHC title game.

Tags

Recommended for you