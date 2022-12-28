PCHS Basketball shines at DTHC, Benton/Richmond County meet in Tournament title game

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There is always some extra motivation for the Pinckneyville Panthers to play well at the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic.
The tournament hosts started out with a win on Tuesday.
It was no easy matchup in round two as PCHS took on Ballard County out of Kentucky.
The Panthers and Bombers were separated by just 2 points at the half, but PCHS would run away with this game winning 69-50.
Richland County and Benton both won their semifinal games and both advance to play in the DTHC title game.