Pair of Western Kentucky residents to compete at WKU Championships in Wales

  • Updated
  • 0

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) - It's just another day of karate practice for 9 year-old Chance Brady and 7 year-old Jackson Cavanuagh.

"Anytime we train it is almost like a head-to-head competition, who can do it better, who can do it faster, Sensei Joe Rhodes said."

That mindset will be needed for the boys this weekend in Wales and into early next week.

"I want to see a smile on their face even if they are on the second place podium to know that this opportunity does not come very often and to take this opportunity and run with it its pretty impressive and I'm proud of them either way, Rhodes said."

The Western Kentucky residents will compete overseas in the WKU Championships. Both made WKU Team USA back in May. The boys say they have learned a lot from Sensai Joe

"Before Sensei Joe came I wasn't good, said Chance Brady."

"Side kicks, spin kicks, blitzes, movement fakes, said Jaxon Cavanuagh."

And Sensei Joe has learned a lot from the boys.

"They don't care how much you know, unless they know how much you care first so if I put my heart into the kids they are just going to put it right back, Rhodes said."

The trio share a special relationship and the trip promises to be an experience of a lifetime.

