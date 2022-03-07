Pair of Local High School Teams Headed to IHSA Final Four

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two local high school basketball teams are headed to the IHSA State Tournament Semi-Finals after they both won their respective Super-Sectional games on Monday night.
Steeleville high school faced off against Macon Meridian in the 1A SIU Super-Sectional. The Warriors of Steeleville got off to a fast start and led 30-19 at halftime.
They kept their momentum going into the second half and won the game 68-47.
Steeleville is headed to State for the first time in school history. They'll face Yorkville on Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. in Champaign, IL for the State 1A Semi-Finals.
The 2A Super-Sectional was also held at SIU, the game featured Nashville and Teutopolis. The Hornets dominated the game. They led 16-7 at the half and kept scoring in the second half.
The Hornets won with ease over the Wooden Shoes, 44-18 the final score.
Nashville will face DePaul College Prep on Thursday, March 10 at 4 p.m. in the 2A Semi-Finals.