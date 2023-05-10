Pair of local basketball standouts excited to join John A. Logan Women's Hoops

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Benton's Ensley Tedeschi is nicknamed the slim reaper, Marion's Jerzy Bittle is the programs all-time leading scorer.
Tedeschi and Bittle are mostly foes on floor. Soon they will become teammates and even become roommates.
"We'll we've been friends for a while now and getting to play together is a really good opportunity for both of us," Tedeschi said.
And their new Head Coach Amanda Shelby agrees.
"They are just highly talented kids, and you know when you watch them on film or in person you can see everything that they give to the team, in a year or two years they are going to be even better players than they are now which is scary but really good for their potential, Shelby said."
Right now expectations for both players are generalized but both Tedeschi and Bittle say they can't wait to have a massive impact on this program right here on this court once the team finally gets together on august first.
"I hope I bring in a spark, I mean I'll bring in all my effort and I'm just happy to be there and just meet new people and just play together and just get some wins this season and I'm looking forward to it. I just love to work, and I just can't wait and I am grateful to play it at the next level, Jerzy Bittle said."
"I will earn all my playing time and I will work for everything that I get and hopefully that she has high standards for me like I do, Tedeschi said."
"They are going to make a big impact right from the get-go just because they are athletic, very capable, hardworking, you know very coachable kids and it will be great to have a lot more local people in the stands as well, Shelby said."
Logan last earned a playoff spot in 2011.The team played in the National Tournament. Shelby says by adding the pair of future freshmen they are taking a big step in returning to there.
"We need a little more toughness sort of like how Ensley and Jerzy play you know a little more toughness a little more athletic ability and just buy in even more, Shelby said."
August first can not come soon enough for a squad that is trying to do everything they can to try and return to its glory days.