Pair of CCHS Soccer Standouts sign on the dotted line

During the Spring time, Girls soccer is on full display. In the Fall months, the boys take the pitch.
A pair of boys soccer standouts signed on the dotted line at Carbondale High School to play at the next level.
Terriers A.D. Gwen Poore introduced both Nate Torres & Alex Vanwinkle and highlighted their accomplishments with the program.
Both were front and center and surrounded by family, friends, and teammates.
Torres will play at Parkland College in Champaign next year in Champaign. Van Winkle is off to play at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.
Both plays are much more than just High School teammates, they have actually been childhood friends for nearly 15 years and were both happy to make their dream of signing together a reality.