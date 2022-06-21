Over 90 Campers Participate in this Year's SIU Basketball Camp

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - Basketball season might be a few months away, but Saluki players are in town this week to run the annual SIU Summer Basketball Camp. 95 1st-8th graders gathered in the Banterra Center today to learn from saluki players and coaches.
Day two of the four day camp got underway at 9 a.m. it runs until 3 p.m.
Campers started off with their "league" games. They are split into teams based on their age and play scrimmages. Saluki players are the coaches and refs. At the end of the camp, the team with the best game record wins the championship.
After a few games, campers participated in competitions including knock-out, free throws, 1-on-1 and more. Their day concluded with two more scrimmages.
SIU Head Coach, Bryan Mullins and a few assistant coaches facilitate the camp and run drills. Campers were excited to get to be on the court and learn from coaches and players they look up to.
The campers are having a lot of fun. It was all smiles on the court today, the camp wraps up on Thursday.