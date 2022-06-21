 Skip to main content
...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Over 90 Campers Participate in this Year's SIU Basketball Camp

Over 90 Campers Participate in this Year's SIU Basketball Camp

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - Basketball season might be a few months away, but Saluki players are in town this week to run the annual SIU Summer Basketball Camp. 95 1st-8th graders gathered in the Banterra Center today to learn from saluki players and coaches.

Day two of the four day camp got underway at 9 a.m. it runs until 3 p.m.

Campers started off with their "league" games. They are split into teams based on their age and play scrimmages. Saluki players are the coaches and refs. At the end of the camp, the team with the best game record wins the championship. 

After a few games, campers participated in competitions including knock-out, free throws, 1-on-1 and more. Their day  concluded with two more scrimmages.

SIU Head Coach, Bryan Mullins and a few assistant coaches facilitate the camp and run drills. Campers were excited to get to be on the court and learn from coaches and players they look up to.

The campers are having a lot of fun. It was all smiles on the court today, the camp wraps up on Thursday.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

