Over 75 campers attend third annual Pinckneyville Panthers Volleyball Camp

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Pinckneyville Community High School is holding its third annual Panther Volleyball Camp this week.
Over 75 campers are participating in the two-day camp that got underway on Thursday morning. There are so many campers this year that they have to use two gyms.
The camp includes incoming 2nd-8th graders. They get to learn from Panthers Head Coach Katie Shaneyfelt, her assistant coaches and current PCHS volleyball players.
Day one of the camp was mostly drill-based, with a few scrimmages mixed in at the end of the day.
Lots of campers have been attending this camp for multiple years, News 3 caught up with two who explained why they keep coming back year after year.
"You learn something new every year, they really progress with the kids, the older you get, the more you learn, and they progress every year on what we learned last year, and we learn new things," said rising eighth grader, Addison Robinson.
Camper Izzie Hicks added, "All of my friends go to it, and I learn something new every year. It's really crazy how I learn something new every year, but to get me better for high school I guess also."
The two-day camp wraps up on Friday. It will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.