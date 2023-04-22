Over 70 High School Seniors Participate in 44th Annual Lions Club All-star Game

INA, IL (WSIL) -- The high school basketball season has been over for a few months now, but on Friday night, local athletes had one last chance to show off their skills on the court.
Rend Lake College hosted the 44th annual Lions Club All-Star Basketball Classic on Friday night. The game was originally scheduled for March 31, but it was postponed due to inclement weather that day.
Over 70 high school seniors from around the area played in this year's All-Star Classic. From high-profile stars like Jessica Gordon and Tori Crain from Christopher High School's state team for the girls, to Reese Billingsley and Caden Hawkins for the boys, the game certainly did not lack talent.
The girls game featured a three-point contest at halftime. Herrin High School Senior, Sydney Allen walked away with first place.
The boys kicked things off with a dunk contest before their game. It was a tie between Cayden Lusch of Centralia High School and Caden Hawkins of Carterville High School.
Hawkins and Allen both spoke about how unique this experience was for them.
"I know a couple of these guys really well, just since we've been playing against each other for a long time so, hopefully it'll just be good to relax and just have a good time," said CHS Senior, Caden Hawkins.
Three-point contest winner, Sydney Allen added, "It was such an incredible experience to be able to put the jersey back on and play with girls I've been around since middle school. It was so neat to make new friends and meet new people."
A huge congrats to all of the athletes that participated this year. Friday's All-Star game officially marks the end of the 2022-2023 high school basketball season.