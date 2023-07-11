Over 65 Campers Attend Annual Carterville Future Lions Basketball Camp

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carterville High School basketball team is holding its seventh annual Future Lions basketball camp this week.
Head Coach, Shane Hawkins and current Lions players are spending the next few days working with future Lions on the hardwood.
Over 65 campers are participating in the camp this year. There were lots of familiar faces on the court who attended last year's camp that are back this year.
Current Lions players worked with the campers on their ball-handling skills, dribbling and shooting. They also played a few rounds of knock-out and some scrimmages before the day was over.
Last year we caught up with camper Jesse Harp who enjoyed basketball camp, but his favorite part was the popsicles. Well, he is back this year, and he is still talking about those blue popsicles.
"Well, I came back to camp this year because I have so many fun and great memories of this camp, and of course the popsicles! So far, I got the popsicles first, I think I might have been second, but my main goal is just to get the blue popsicles because everybody knows, blue popsicles are the best."
Well, we hope Jesse enjoyed his popsicle! This year's Future Lions Basketball Camp wraps up on Thursday afternoon.