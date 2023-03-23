On the Dotted Line: Two Harrisburg High School Soccer Players Sign NLI's to Play at IUPUC

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Two Harrisburg High School soccer players are trading in their purple and white uniforms for crimson and white next Fall.
Bulldog Seniors, Kelsyn Fricker and Sebastian Brown signed the dotted line on Thursday to play soccer at Indiana University Purdue University Columbus next Fall.
Fricker and Brown will be teammates for another four years, but this time, at IUPUC.
Both players signed their National Letters of Intent today in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates.
The newest members of the Crimson Pride will make history next year. IUPUC added soccer as a new sport last summer. The team will make its debut next Fall. The program participates in the NAIA.
Fricker and Brown both shared why they decided to take their talents to IUPUC.
"They have a new soccer program; I didn't know how good they'd be. From my freshman year at Harrisburg, we were not that great of a team. By the time my senior year, we were a pretty good team. We had the chance to win the conference many times. So, I want to be a part of building that program the first year, I want to be a part of that," said Fricker.
Brown added, "New program, it's going to be great, and I get to build it up myself. I'll be one of the first one's there, we'll be the first season, whatever we do will set the tone for the program in the future."
Huge congrats to both Kelsyn and Sebastian on their impressive accomplishments. We will make sure to keep an eye on them at IUPUC next Fall.