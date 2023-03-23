On the Dotted Line: Two Harrisburg High School Soccer Players Sign NLI's to Play at IUPUC

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson
Counties.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 26.9 feet
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean,
Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff is expected to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Some
areas may experience more widespread and significant flash
flooding with road closures and washouts, water entering normally
dry areas, and dangerous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to begin
tonight and persist through Friday night. 2 to 4 inches of
rain is expected over the region and locally higher amounts
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

On the Dotted Line: Two Harrisburg High School Soccer Players Sign NLI's to Play at IUPUC

  • Updated
  • 0
On the Dotted Line: Two Harrisburg High School Soccer Players Sign to Play at IUPUC

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Two Harrisburg High School soccer players are trading in their purple and white uniforms for crimson and white next Fall. 

Bulldog Seniors, Kelsyn Fricker and Sebastian Brown signed the dotted line on Thursday to play soccer at Indiana University Purdue University Columbus next Fall.

Bulldog Seniors, Kelsyn Fricker and Sebastian Brown signed the dotted line on Thursday to play soccer at Indiana University Purdue University Columbus

Fricker and Brown will be teammates for another four years, but this time, at IUPUC.

Both players signed their National Letters of Intent today in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates. 

The newest members of the Crimson Pride will make history next year. IUPUC added soccer as a new sport last summer. The team will make its debut next Fall. The program participates in the NAIA.

Fricker and Brown both shared why they decided to take their talents to IUPUC.

"They have a new soccer program; I didn't know how good they'd be. From my freshman year at Harrisburg, we were not that great of a team. By the time my senior year, we were a pretty good team. We had the chance to win the conference many times. So, I want to be a part of building that program the first year, I want to be a part of that," said Fricker.

Brown added, "New program, it's going to be great, and I get to build it up myself. I'll be one of the first one's there, we'll be the first season, whatever we do will set the tone for the program in the future."

Huge congrats to both Kelsyn and Sebastian on their impressive accomplishments. We will make sure to keep an eye on them at IUPUC next Fall.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

Recommended for you