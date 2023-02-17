On the Dotted Line: Two CCHS Football Players Ink NLI's to Play at MBU

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Friday was an exciting day for two local high school football players. Carbondale High School Seniors, Chris Burnside and Javion Kizer signed the dotted line to play college football at Missouri Baptist University next Fall.
Both players are trading in their black and white uniforms for navy and white.
Burnside signed to play wide receiver for the Spartans. Kizer will be a part of MBU's offensive line next year.
The Carbondale gym was packed with family, friends, coaches, teammates and classmates Friday morning.
Both players had the chance to thank everyone in attendance and give a short speech about why they chose MBU.
Kizer and Burnside grew up together. They spoke about what it means to get to be teammates for another four years.
A big congrats to Chris and Javion on their accomplishments. We will keep an eye on them at MBU next season.