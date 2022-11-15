On The Dotted Line: Marion Softball Catcher Kenley Ashmore signs with SIC

MARION, IL (WSIL) - The winter sports season is officially here which means we are one step closer to spring.
Last year the Marion high school softball team made it all the way to the sectional championship. One key player from that team will soon play in the college ranks.
MHS senior Catcher Kenley Ashmore signed her national letter of intent today to play at SIC in Harrisburg next year,
Friends, family and teachers were all in attendance to celebrate her big day.
Marion softball head coach Joy Neal and SIC Softball coach, Maggie Calcaterra were also there to support the newest member of the Falcons softball team.
Ashmore says she is grateful for her support system.
When asked why she chose SIC, Ashmore says she loves the team and that its a great environment. Ashmore will have one more softball season with the Lady Wildcats before heading to SIC next year.