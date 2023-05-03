On the Dotted Line: Marion Senior Sean Hudspath Signs NLI with Western Illinois

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Marion High School senior, Sean Hudspath signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his cross country and track and field career at Western Illinois on Wednesday.
MHS held its annual spring sports signing day a few weeks ago, but some Wildcats are still making their college decisions.
On Wednesday morning, Hudspath signed the dotted line to continue his athletic career at WIU.
Hudspath is going from being a Wildcat, to a Leatherneck. The senior will be continuing his cross country and track and field career at the Division I level the next four years.
Hudspath had a record-breaking high school athletic career. In February, he set a school record in the 800-meter indoor. Last Fall, he was part of a relay team that set the new distance medley relay record.
Family, friends, coaches and teammates were all in attendance to support Sean and watch him sign his NLI. Hudspath is excited for the next chapter but is thankful for his time at Marion.
Sean plans on majoring in Exercise Science. We will make sure to keep an eye out for him at Western Illinois next year.