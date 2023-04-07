On the Dotted Line: Katee Madyson Swope Signs to Throw for SIU Track Team

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Yet another high school athlete signed the dotted line to take their athletic talents to the next level.
Carbondale High School senior, Katee Madyson Swope will be staying close to home for the next four years. She signed her National Letter of Intent to throw for the SIU Track and Field team next year.
Friends, family and teammates gathered in the CCHS gym on Thursday morning to celebrate her accomplishment.
It was an emotional moment for everyone. There were lots of hugs and laughs shared, and even some tears shed.
Advisors, teachers and coaches all had the chance to congratulate Swope with a short speech. She also gave a speech, thanking everyone who has helped her get to this point.
The Carbondale senior will continue throwing for a school that has produces some of the nation's top track and field athletes.
A big congrats to Katee on the accomplishment. We will be keeping an eye out for her at SIU next year.