On the Dotted Line: Carterville's Caden Hawkins Signs to Play Basketball at John A. Logan

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The school year is winding down and May means its college decision time for local high school athletes.
Carterville Lions basketball star Caden Hawkins is staying local, and he's going to the top-junior college basketball team in the country.
The Carterville High School gym was packed on Wednesday afternoon with classmates, friends, family and even some future teammates all there to see Hawkins sign his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at John A. Logan next year.
CHS Athletic Director, Brett Diel and Head Baseball coach, Nathan Bittle said a few words before Hawkins put pen to paper and signed his NLI. Then, it was picture time.
Hawkins is joining a Logan team that won this year's NJCAA Division I Basketball Championship. The Point Guard averaged a little more than 20 points per game and nearly 5 boards.
Caden told News 3 that he is excited to share the court with Marion senior Evan Noelle next year. Noelle signs his NLI on Thursday morning. We will have more from his signing day here on News 3.