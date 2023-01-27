On the Dotted Line: Carbondale's Payton Roberts inks NLI with Mineral Area College

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Another local high school Volleyball star is off to the college ranks.
Carbondale's Payton Roberts won't be playing too far away.
The senior Middle Blocker signed her NLI to play at Mineral Area College in Missouri.
A nice crowd was on hand today to help Roberts celebrate this moment.
The Terriers middle blocker led the team in blocks and services aces this year, but more importantly was named team MVP.
Lots of her coaches were on hand to share just how special of player and person she is.
Her decision to play college volleyball was recent. It was one she made only over the past few months.
She also gave a ton of credit to pursuit Volleyball -- her club team based in Cape Girardeau.
The All-South Seven selection shared the advice she received on the process and what she wants to learn at the next level.
Roberts also told News 3 Sports she hopes her time at mineral area will allow her to make the jump to either a Division I. or Division II. Program.