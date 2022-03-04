On the Dotted Line: Benton's Keegan Glover Inks Football NLI at Central College

BENTON (WSIL) - Friday was a milestone day for Benton High School quarterback Keegan Glover. Glover signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Central College in Iowa.
Central College is one of the best Division III programs in the country and has never had a losing season.
Glover's family, friends and coaches gathered in the Rich Herrin Gym today to celebrate his big day.
In his senior season, Glover played in 12 games, he had 2,338 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Glover knows that the college game is a whole different world, but is excited for the challenge.
"Going against the college level, going against grown men, so I am obviously going to have to put on some weight and real excited to get to their weight program, they have one of the top Division III weight programs in the country, so excited to get in there and see what I can do and build my body a little bit so I can play at the college level," said Glover.
He will head to Central in late August, but plans to go make the trip with his family for a few practices before then.