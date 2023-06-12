NubAbility Raises $10,000 at Charity Golf Scramble

MARION, Ill. -- NubAbility held its second annual Tee Off Fore Nub Kids charity golf scramble at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion on Sunday afternoon.
60 golfers braved the rain and wind to benefit NubAbility. The organization raised $10,000 at the event, which covers one of its one-day satellite camps.
NubAbility was founded in 2011, it provides limb different children, ages 4 to 17 with coaching in 24 different sports. The money raised at the golf scramble goes towards scholarships for the athletes. Over 75 percent of campers receive a scholarship.
Sunday's event included dinner, raffles and some great prizes if someone got a hole in one.
Founder Sam Kuhnert and coach Shane Boyett spoke about how important these types of fundraising events are to the organization.
Unfortunately due to the rain on Sunday, they had to call the scramble after six holes, but NubAbility plans to re-schedule the event for the end of July. We will pass along the re-scheduled date once we get it.