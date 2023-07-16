NubAbility holds 11th annual All-Sports Camp in Du Quoin

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN POPE...NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHEASTERN
WILLIAMSON AND SOUTHERN SALINE COUNTIES...

At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carrier Mills,
or 9 miles southwest of Harrisburg, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Harrisburg, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills, Lake Of Egypt Area,
Stonefort, New Burnside, Eddyville and Muddy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for today,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois today and is the
main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality
from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern Illinois.
The unique and widespread nature of this event prompted this extra
alert. AQI forecast details and current levels can be found at
AirNow.gov

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) - In 2011 Southern Illinois native Sam Kuhnert’s dream of starting a sports camp for limb-different kids turned to reality.
 
This weekend the organization held its 11th annual camp at Du Quoin High School. It featured more than 150 campers.
 
News 3 Sports Reporter Gabi Sorrentino spent time with two of them and shares their stories.
 
Meet Alex Pain. Pain made the 500 mile trip from Atlanta to Du Quoin to participate in his first NubAbility camp.
 
After being involved in an A-T-V accident in April of 2022, the 13 year-old suffered traumatic limb loss of the left arm.
 
“I was in shock so I was kind of worried, but then I was like, I’m going to get through it no matter what, and it's all about perseverance, Pain said."
 
Pain is a two sport athlete. He plays football and lacrosse.
           
“Sports are fun, I guess. I never wanted to give that up, I want to inspire people that play sports with missing limbs, so that they know they aren’t singled out.”         
               
With his first year of NubAbility camp complete. Pain plans to apply the skills he learned here — back on the fields at home in Georgia.
 
“They’re both fun, and they’re both a grind, and I like that part of sports, Pain said."
 
Alex is just one of 1,700 kids that the camp has impacted. We also caught up with a local volleyball player who isn’t letting her limb difference stop her from playing the sport she loves.
 
Natalie Hogg is at her 6th straight NubAbility all sports camp.
 
“I love sports, and just letting something like that stop you is just not right, you do what you love, don’t stop because of something else that’s wrong, keep going. Hogg said."
 
She’s a future volleyball star – one of her favorite parts of the camp – is learning from the limb-different coaches.
 
“it’s really nice because, they can help you in certain ways other people can’t, and it just really helps, because you get to learn new techniques that some people don’t get or they don’t get your struggle, but these people do every year I get better, Hogg said." 

