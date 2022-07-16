Nubability Celebrates 10th Year of All Sports Camp at Du Quoin High School

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Du Quoin High School graduate Sam Kuhnert returned to Southern Illinois for the 10th year in a row to run the annual Nubability all sports camp. The camp gives limb-different children the opportunity to play with and learn from athletes that look like them.
Kuhnert's goal: getting children with congenital or traumatic limb loss off the bench and onto the field.
Sports are for everyone, including limb different athletes.
In 2011, Kuhnert founded Nubability, he turned his vision into a camp.
"Held our first camp at Greenville University in 2012 and had 19 campers and I thought, 'man this is it, this is what I’m supposed to do.' Fast forward to today, we’ve held over 45 camps and clinics and 14 different states have served over 1,500 limb-different youth from 49 states and 11 countries," said the Southern Illinois native.
This year, over 130 campers are participating in the camp.
Oliver King came all the way from Phoenix, Arizona for this year's camp.
"It feels really good. In Phoenix, I don’t know a lot of kids with limb differences, so it’s really nice being here."
Campers can choose which sport they want to participate in. 17 indoor and outdoor sports are offered including weightlifting, soccer, volleyball and more.
Ava Church came all the way from Jacksonville, Florida for her sixth year of camp.
"I think that it's so amazing they can look up to somebody and be like 'oh my gosh someone with the same limb differences is capable of doing things that I never thought that I could do.'"
The camp is about more than just sports. It teaches campers life skills, like how to tie their shoes, thanks to some great counselors.
Zach Nabers is a former camper who now coaches at Nubability camp.
“I wish I had a role model growing up, after my accident that had a similar limb difference to me. You can come here, no matter what sport you want to play, there’s a coach similar to you.”
“That’s what it’s about for me. To give these kids the opportunity and for these kids to know that it doesn’t matter where you come from in life, this camp will always take care of you,” said Kuhnert.
The camp continued Saturday with team sports day and the camp pool party. The 10th annual Nubability all sports camp comes to a close on Sunday.