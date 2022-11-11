NOCE Volleyball falls in straight sets to Springfield Lutheran in 1A State Semifinal

NORMAL, IL (WSIL) - All week long, we've checked in with the Norris City-Omaha-Enfield Volleyball team.
Today was finally game day for NCOE. The number one seed Fighting Cardinals went up against another number one seed, Springfield (Lutheran).
NOCE returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.
The fighting cardinals fought deep into the first set but fell 28-26.
NCOE ran out of gas in the second set dropping that set 25-15, Falling in straight sets.
NOCE ends its season with a remarkable 38-3 record.
Jaclyn Melton's squad will graduate four seniors. They will play for third place on Saturday.