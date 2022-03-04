No. 6 Salukis takes on No. 3 Drake during Arch Madness Friday night

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- No. 6-seed Southern Illinois squares off against No. 3-seed Drake in the quarterfinals of the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness tournament on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
The Salukis lost both regular-season games to Drake this season by a total of three points, and had the final possession to tie or win in both games.
The game will be televised on Bally Sports (Midwest, Indiana Plus, Kansas City).
If you are attending the game, or any of the games this weekend at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, you must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game time. Masks are required in the Enterprise Center.
