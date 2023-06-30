NFL suspends more players for gambling policy violations

Weather Alert

...AMBER Alert... The following message is transmitted at the request of the Illinois State Police. At the request of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois State Amber Alert Notification System has been activated. The St. Clair County Sheriffs have a confirmed child abduction that occurred in the 2000 block of Mathilda Drive. Violet Charlton is a while female, 9 yr old, 4 feet 11 inches, 99 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. She is wearing a teal t-shirt and pink shorts with unknown design and was last seen being taken by Ryan D Charlton at 4:15 AM this morning, June 30th, 2023. Ryan is a white male, 31 with blonde hair and blue eyes, 6 feet 2 inches, 175 pounds. He is wearing black gray athletic shorts. Ryan was last seen driving a black 2006 Dodge Charger with Illinois license D W 6 2 0 1 6 on River City Drive in St. Louis Missouri at 4:43 AM. Anyone with information should call 9 1 1. This concludes the Amber Alert issued by the Illinois State Police.