NFL Draft: Panthers, Texans get top selections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The NFL Draft was held Thursday night in Kansas City with fans on the edge of their seats on who was going to get selected and where they were going to end up at.
The top spot belonged to the Carolina Panthers as they selected Bryce Young of Alabama.
Followed by that was the Houston Texans as they claimed both second and third picks with C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama.
The Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick of the NFL draft.
Coming in at the five spot was Devon Witherspoon of Illinois selected by the Seattle Seahawks.
Moving down the line, the Chicago Bears selected Tennessee's Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick.
Wright is 6-foot-5-inches, weighing 330-pounds and was first-team, All-SEC as a right tackle last season.
The Tennessee Titans took Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski at No. 11 in the NFL draft.
