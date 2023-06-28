Newly obtained document details framework agreement between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 105 to 110 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions
of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
tonight for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Newly obtained document details framework agreement between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

  • 0
Newly obtained document details framework agreement between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

The PGA Tour announced a partnership with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour earlier this month.

 Nick Lachance/Reuters

(CNN) — On June 6, a shocking announcement was made by the PGA Tour sending reverberations around the golf world.

The organization, along with Saudi’s Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour), had signed an agreement to combine PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights – including the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series – with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity.

On Monday, multiple news outlets started to circulate the framework agreement that had been quietly made by those groups. CNN has since obtained a copy of the framework agreement.

The document was sent to Congress on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the framework agreement.

The framework agreement states the three groups will establish a for-profit Limited Liability Company (LLC), referenced in the agreement as “NewCo.”

The document says the PGA Tour and DP World Tour will each “contribute commercial businesses/rights,” while the PIF “will contribute their golf-related investments and assets, including LIV, to NewCo along with a cash investment, in exchange for the issuance to PIF of an equity ownership interest in NewCo to a fair value mutually agreed by the parties.”

PIF is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it has splashed billions of dollars on investments at home and overseas.

The three golf tours will continue to co-exist, according to the agreement, while “NewCo will undertake a full and objective empirical data-driven evaluation of LIV and its prospects and potential and will make a good faith assessment of the benefits of team golf in general and PIF, the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour will work together in an effort to determine how best to integrate team golf into PGA TOUR and DP World Tour events going forward.”

The agreement also references the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), which currently doesn’t award rankings points for LIV Golf events. The agreement states that the parties “will cooperate in good faith and use best efforts to secure OWGR recognition for LIV events and players under OWGR’s criterial for considering LIV’s pending application.”

As CNN previously reported when the agreement was announced, the framework agreement ended litigation between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

When contacted by CNN on Tuesday, the PGA Tour said in a statement: “The framework outlines a future for professional golf under the PGA TOUR’s leadership that benefits players, fans and the sport.

“Following the recent resolution of litigation, we’re working towards a definitive agreement. Any potential agreement resulting from these negotiations will have to be approved by the full board of the PGA TOUR, including our player directors.”

The framework agreement document is five pages long and is dated May 30, a week before the deal was announced publicly, and was signed by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

Reaction to the June 6 announcement was swift, including from the US government.

The US Department of Justice is to investigate the planned partnership between the PGA Tour and the PIF over antitrust concerns, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Additionally, the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations announced last week that it will hold a hearing on July 11 to examine the partnership. Lawmakers are inviting Monahan, Al-Rumayyan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to testify at the hearing.

The PGA Tour has reassured its players that they will have a voice in the new partnership with LIV Golf, a statement issued by the policy board confirmed Tuesday.

The statement comes after the board, which includes players Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson, met Tuesday ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

“Entering the Framework Agreement put an end to costly litigation. Management, with input from our Player Directors, has now begun a new phase of negotiations to determine if the TOUR can reach a definitive agreement that is in the best interests of our players, fans, sponsors, partners, and the game overall,” the statement said.

“That was the focus of our productive Policy Board meeting this afternoon, with valuable and crucial input and perspective from the membership through our Player Directors.

“If future negotiations lead to a proposed agreement, it would need approval by the TOUR’s Policy Board, which includes Player Directors. In the meantime, we are all committed to the safeguards in the Framework Agreement that ensure the PGA TOUR would lead and maintain control of this potential new commercial entity. We are confident that the TOUR’s mission will continue to focus on showcasing the game of golf while serving local communities.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Zayn Nabbi contributed to reporting.

Tags

Recommended for you