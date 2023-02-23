 Skip to main content
New Team Name Announced for Marion Prospect League Baseball Team in Marion

Marion Baseball team releases team name, Opening Day set for May 31st

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Rent One Park has announced the new team name at their big reveal party.

And the name chosen for the new Prospect League Baseball team is...

Thrillville Thrillbillies!

This comes after 7,000 votes and months of anticipation. The new team name was announced just after 6:30 p.m. at a huge community party at Rent One Park Thursday evening.

“We couldn’t be happier with the response to our public survey to choose a name," General Manager Dave Kost said weeks prior in anticipation of the team name reveal.

Visitors at the event were able to purchase season tickets, exclusive official team merchandise, free Mountain Dew and popcorn was on hand, as well as a limited number of tickets to the inaugural home opening game were given out.

The other team names being considered were.

-Angry Beavers
-Fungi
-Monkey Rats
-Swamp Foxes

