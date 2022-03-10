 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Isolated higher amounts possible, especially over west
Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale
and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will range between 8
pm CST Friday night through 4 am CST Saturday morning. With
cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be
possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will be in
the teens during the overnight hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Nashville Hornets beat DePaul Prep to make State Championship game

  • Updated
  • 0
Nashville_Hoops.jpeg
By Jason Hurst

CHAMPAIGN (WSIL) -- The Nashville Hornets had a really good regular season, and now they are competing for the Class 2A State Championship.

Nashville defeated DePaul Prep in double overtime 31-24. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field in the first half and defense remained at the forefront the rest of the game. 

Nashville will compete for the state title on Saturday. 

Here is the schedule of games. 

  • Friday 3/11/22
    • Session 6
      • Game 11 7:00 PM Class 3A 3rd Place Game
      • Game 12 9:00 PM Class 4A 3rd Place Game
  • Saturday 3/12/22
    • Session 7
      • Game 13 11:00 AM Class 1A Championship
      • Game 14 1:00 PM Class 2A Championship
    • Session 8
      • Game 15 5:30 PM Class 3A Championship
      • Game 16 7:30 PM Class 4A Championship

You can watch the games on Heroes and Icons on antenna channel 3.2 or you can watch on the following cable systems. It is not available on Dish Network.

  • Mediacom: 125
  • Charter/Spectrum: 171
  • Comcast: 236/1191
  • Ballard: 11
  • Streaming: NFHS Network

