Nashville Hornets beat DePaul Prep to make State Championship game

CHAMPAIGN (WSIL) -- The Nashville Hornets had a really good regular season, and now they are competing for the Class 2A State Championship.
Nashville defeated DePaul Prep in double overtime 31-24. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field in the first half and defense remained at the forefront the rest of the game.
Nashville will compete for the state title on Saturday.
Here is the schedule of games.
- Friday 3/11/22
- Session 6
- Game 11 7:00 PM Class 3A 3rd Place Game
- Game 12 9:00 PM Class 4A 3rd Place Game
- Saturday 3/12/22
- Session 7
- Game 13 11:00 AM Class 1A Championship
- Game 14 1:00 PM Class 2A Championship
- Session 8
- Game 15 5:30 PM Class 3A Championship
- Game 16 7:30 PM Class 4A Championship
- Session 7
You can watch the games on Heroes and Icons on antenna channel 3.2 or you can watch on the following cable systems. It is not available on Dish Network.
- Mediacom: 125
- Charter/Spectrum: 171
- Comcast: 236/1191
- Ballard: 11
- Streaming: NFHS Network