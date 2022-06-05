NASCAR: Enjoy Illinois 300 makes debut in Madison, Joey Logano takes first place

MADISON, IL (WSIL) - The sounds of NASCAR.
NASCAR cup series racing is in Madison Illinois for the first time ever.
World Wide Technology Raceway hosted the inaugural running of the Enjoy Illinois 300.
Fans from Illinois, St. Louis and even Kentucky came out to watch the race and they were excited.
"I am stoked man so excited I went to Bristol, Tennessee in September and I've just been following NASCAR ever since."
Fans got out early to set up there pre-race tailgates
They enjoyed grilling, games of cornhole, and a lot more as they celebrated the raceway.
Paul Bruce is no stranger to the racetrack He’s mostly attended drag-races, but said he couldn't miss out on an opportunity to miss NASCAR in Illinois.
"We're big drag race fans to begin with but we kid of got into NASCAR so we're right next to the drag strip, obviously there was no NASCAR here just Indy car we thought we would come try it out for the first time here."
Although the fans were excited for the race, the real action happened here on the track. It was an exciting race with an even better finish.
After a caution flag was waved with four laps to go, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch dueled in an intense overtime.
Logano took the lead on turn two of the final lap and he drove off into the sunset with the victory.
This is Logano’s second win of the season as he becomes the first driver to ever win a cup race at WWTR.
Logano spoke about his win and what it meant to race here in Madison.
"The race was great there was great, there was great entertainment, proud of everybody that put on the event extra proud of my race team here and it was nice to get the victory in the first event here as well, Joey Lagano said."
Logano and his team will look to make it 2-straight next weekend at Sonoma Raceway.