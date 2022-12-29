MVHS & Benton play in Rangerette Christmas Classic Finals, Lady Rams defend title with win over Benton

BENTON, IL (WSIL) - Both Mt. Vernon and Benton met in the Finals of the Benton Christmas Classic after winning their semifinal games.
Click the video player to catch highlights and reaction from the semifinal round.
The title game of the tournament was delayed nearly 90 minutes as the Harrisburg/Marion game went into double overtime. The Lady Bulldogs escaped with a 62-61 victory over the Lady Wildcats.
As for the championship game, Benton trailed 42-21 at halftime and was unable to recover from the deficit.
Mt. Vernon went on to win big 67-41 and repeat as Benton Christmas Classic champions.