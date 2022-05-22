MVC releases Baseball Tournament Field with pairings

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The 2022 MVC Baseball Championship tournament starts on Tuesday and SIU will be the number one seed.
This season, the Salukis won the MVC regular season title for the first time since 1990.
SIU will play on Wednesday at 11:00AM.
The Dawgs will play the winner of the Missouri State vs. Illinois State matchup. There is a possibility the Salukis will face off with the Valparaiso Beacons, but that scenario only happens if Valpo knocks off Indiana State.
All games will be played at the tournament host site of Hammons Field at Missouri State University.
Click the image below to view the full field: