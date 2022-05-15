Murray State Softball Wins Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, Advances to NCAA Regional Tournament

(WSIL) -- The Murray State Racers were crowned the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Softball Champions Saturday after beating number 2 ranked Belmont 5-2. Its the teams first conference title and first-ever automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals.
The Racers found themselves down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, but quickly got on the board. Sierra Gilmore slammed the ball over the wall for a solo home run. Murray ties it at one.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Gilmore got her second home run of the day extending the Racers lead to two.
The Racers went on to win the championship 5-2 the final score. They will head to NCAA Regionals next week.
The NCAA held the softball selection show Sunday evening.
The Murray State softball team gathered in the Murray Room to watch the show and see who their first round opponent would be.
The Racers showed off their new OVC trophy at the event.
The team will face Stanford in the Tuscaloosa Regional. The regional kicks off on May 20 and runs through May 22.
Murray State is the only team from the OVC that will be in the NCAA tournament. Head Coach Kara Amundson spoke about what this moment meant to her team.
A big congratulations to the Racer softball team! We'll hear more from the team this week on News 3.