Murray State Softball Teams Looks to Focus on NCAA Tournament Following Wednesday's Bus Crash

Murray State Softball Teams Looks to Focus on NCAA Tournament Following Wednesday's Bus Crash

(WSIL) - We are continuing to learn more about the crash that involved the Murray State softball team's bus on Wednesday evening.

They were heading to the NCAA Regional Tournament in Tuscaloosa, AL when their bus was involved in a crash with a commercial vehicle.

The Alabama Highway Patrol responded to the accident Wednesday evening on Highway 13 near Bankston in Fayette County, about 35 miles from Tuscaloosa.

Three individuals were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The rest of the players and staff members were not hurt and according to school officials are in good spirits.

Head Coach Kara Amundson and Murray State Athletic Director Kevin Saal held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the crash and their desire to focus on the tournament moving forward.

We will have more updates on the team as they become available. Murray State is set to face Stanford in game one of the Tuscaloosa Regional Friday at 5:30 p.m.

