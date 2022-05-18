 Skip to main content
Murray State Softball team involved in bus crash on way to Tuscaloosa Regional

Murray State Softball team involved in bus crash on way to Tuscaloosa Regional
Jacob Siegel

MURRAY, KY, (WSIL) - The Murray State University softball team bus was involved in an accident while traveling to the NCAA regional tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.  Three team individuals are being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for further testing and monitoring. The remaining student-athletes and staff are safe and unharmed.

News 3 will have more on this story tonight on News 3 at 10. 

The #3 Racers will play #2 Stanford in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Friday at 5:30PM.

