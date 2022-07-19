 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Murray State Softball Inspires Young Players at Summer Youth Camp

  • Updated
  • 0
Murray State Softball Camp

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- It's not softball season, but the Murray State softball team was back on the field.

More than two dozen kids were learning the game from the defending OVC champions.

News 3 sports reporter Gabi Sorrentino spent the day with the Racers and shows us how they gave back.

Young athletes dream of getting to learn from their role models. Those dreams came true today at Murray State's Softball Camp.

"At some point, Erin and Gracie and Sierra were in the exact same shoes as these little girls, so to be able to have them out here and say 'Hey, you can do this.' You know, Gracie is from right down the road, Erin's from right down the road, so just having this local community come out and say hey this is something you can do, is pretty fun," said Murray State Softball Head Coach, Kara Amundson. 

Campers spent the morning rotating through drills where they worked on hitting, bunting, outfielding, form and more. They even got to use the pitching machine for the first time.

"I love little kids and watching them grow up. I was in that same spot, coming to camps and doing things like that and I always looked up to the girls that did this with me, so I think it's really fun to be that older person for them,” said Graduate Student Gracie Osbron who enjoys helping out at the camp every year.

Over 30 campers spent the morning working with a team that is coming off of it’s best season in program history.

The racers had a historic season, capturing their first Ohio Valley Conference title sending them to the NCAA tournament.

Campers came out to learn from one of the top coaches and teams in the nation.

“It’s super cool to think that they would help us and make us a little bit better then we were,” said 11-year-old camper, Kalyssa Sullivan. 

On June 3, Head Coach Kara Amundson signed a 3-year contract extension following the programs historic season. She reflected on the past year.

"A storybook year. Things just fell into place. Some of the things that we came out with, some of the accolades we got from the year. Storybook for sure. We’re really pleased, people in the community have been amazing reaching out, we’re hoping we can do it again.”

The Murray State Softball team still has two camps remaining this summer. Their final Elite Camps are scheduled for Aug. 7 and 21.

In Murray, Kentucky, I'm Gabi Sorrentino. News 3 Sports.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3.

