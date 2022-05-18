Murray State Softball departs for NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) - It is a magical time for Murray State Softball and this team is ready for for the postseason.
The program is just days removed from winning the Ohio Valley Conference and have turned their attention to the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional where they will face Stanford on Friday night.
The racers made the 300 mile trip to Alabama on Wednesday. The team packing its bags and loading the bus outside Racer Field.
Lots of smiles for the racers as they have never been to regionals in program history...And the team giving the news 3 cameras one final wave before leaving.
The racers have already written a remarkable story so far. The team's 40 wins are the most in regular season program history.
The players say they want to finish their historic season by turning heads in the NCAA Regionals.