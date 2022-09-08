Murray State QB DJ Williams out for season after tearing ACL in Week 1

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- After just one game Murray State football now will go the rest of the season without their starting Quarterback.
Williams tore his ACL in MSU's season-opening 63-10 loss to Texas Tech in Week 1.
The Redshirt Sophomore was 8/16 tossing for 207 yards and a score in the loss.
The Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year a season ago is asking for positive wishes and prayers from fans on Twitter.
The Racers will turn to East Belview High School grad Lucas Maue is in line to start on Saturday.
MSU holds their home opener on Saturday night hosting Jacksonville State.
News 3 will have highlights & reaction from the game this weekend.