Murray State officially introduces Steve Prohm as next Basketball coach

Steve Prohm Introduced
Jacob Siegel

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) - Murray State Basketball is getting a major face left next season.

Not only will the racers join the Missouri Valley Conference next year, but now they will do so with a new head coach.

Murray State's next hire is Steve Prohm. Coach met with fans ahead of his introduction today at the teams practice facility.

Racers fans already know coach Prohm pretty well, he spent nearly a decade with the program and was the teams head coach from 2011-2015.

Coach Prohm wants his players to follow his motto of the 3 C's: To be coachable, challenged and connected

Coach Prohm says he plans to make his second stint at Murray State much better than his first one.

