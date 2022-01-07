Murray State joining the Missouri Valley Conference

(WSIL) -- The Murray State University Board of Regents accepted an invitation to join the Murray State University.
The Murray State Racers become the 11th member of the MVC beginning July 1, 2022.
Given the MVC's sports portfolio does not include football and rifle, Murray State has proactively pursued – in a collective and parallel track – league membership for football and rifle.
A separate stand-alone, football-only conference – Murray State and MVFC officials are actively engaged in the membership process, which officially began immediately upon receipt of the MVC invitation. The nationally ranked (currently 6th) Murray State rifle program will continue to compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.
When the Racers join the MVC in July, they will partner with member institutions Belmont University, Bradley University, Drake University, the University of Evansville, Illinois State University, Indiana State University, Missouri State University, the University of Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois University and Valparaiso University.
"We are very excited as we advance Murray State University and Racer Athletics into our second century," said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. "The Missouri Valley Conference is one of the premier conferences in Division-I athletics and we look forward to continuing our long record of success in this conference."
"On behalf of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and staff, we are collectively honored and thrilled to join the Missouri Valley Conference," said Kevin Saal, Murray State Director of Athletics. "Membership in this preeminent, and historically elite-performing conference, occurs as a direct result of the contributions of thousands of Racers who have come before us. Sincere thank you to our Board of Regents, Board of Regents Chair Eric Crigler, President Jackson, and many others, for their strategic and unparalleled support of Murray State University, and all fifteen athletic programs. Heartfelt congratulations and thank you to Racer Nation, whose wildly passionate support makes today and many future successes possible. The Racer Family eagerly anticipates meeting the challenges ahead with great energy, enthusiasm and passion…The Race Is On!"
Since 2010, the Racers have made 25 NCAA postseason team appearances. In the 2018-19 academic year, the Racers produced a combined seven championships to win the league's All-Sports Award with championships in basketball (M), golf (W), rifle, soccer (W), track & field (W) and volleyball (W).
The current lineup of 15 teams at Murray State include Basketball (M/W), baseball, cross country (W/M), football, golf (M/W), rifle (coed), soccer (W), softball, tennis (W), track & field-indoor/outdoor (W) and volleyball.