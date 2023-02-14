Murray State Football to face ACC power Louisville in 2023 & 2028

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- Football season across all levels is now over, but the off-season always brings us a lot of headlines.
Murray State will be playing in the Valley this coming season. That's tough enough for a team that finished 2-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference last year.
The Racers dealt with major struggles and were bit by the injury bug way to often which contributed to the losing record. This coming season they will now face ACC power Louisville.
That's the program that used to be home to current Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Racers visit the Cardinals in Week 2, then will face them again in 2028.
Murray State Homecoming game against SIU on October 14th.