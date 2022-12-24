Murray State Football sees fan attendance rise in 2022

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- In a season that saw the Murray State football team host its highest attended game in over 25 years, the Racers also saw increases in average attendance and total attendance and finished in the re top third of all FCS teams in average attendance.
On game days this season, the Racers saw an 11.4-percent increase in both overall and average attendance. In total 42, 674 fans saw the Racers play this season for an average of 8,735 per game. Both the 2022 overall and average attendance figures were the highest for the Racers since 1998.
Comparatively, the Racers had the second-highest average attendance in the Ohio Valley Conference this season and the 35th best at the FCS level. In addition, its 2022 average would have given Murray State the sixth highest such total in its 2023 conference, the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Murray State finished just behind Missouri State’s average of 9,197, while this year’s FCS finalists, North Dakota State and South Dakota State, led the league at 15,687 and 13,254.