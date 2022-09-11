Murray State Football preaching faith in the finish despite 0-2 start

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- After falling hard by 53 points in to Texas Tech in Week 1, Murray State looked slightly better in a 31 point loss in its home opener to Jacksonville State.
0-2 is a tough way to start the season. but as news 3's Jake Siegel found out, all hope is not lost for the Racers.
Murray State never envisioned being without their top 2 quarterbacks for its home opener, but here we are.
It's week 2 and the Racers are down to their third string QB and a defense that could not catch its breath, It resulted in a 34-3 loss to JSU.
MSU is down, But don't count them out for long.
"You got to have faith in the finish that if you just keep fighting you got a chance in the end and we didn't do that. I don't think our kids lost faith but I think we got really tired and I think we are down a lot of guys and we had a lot of new guys in there playing and because were cramping and guys were out and we just wore down I think, Head Coach Dean Hood said.
"The score got away from us but us playing football didn't get away from us we stayed in it, we stayed fighting on offense, defense, even though it didn't come out our way we stayed fighting, that's why I said fight the finish, Quinaz Turner said."
"Faith in the finish. We have faith coach always says faith in the finish. We really have faith and that is what we harp on and we follow in our coaches footsteps as well and we believe in faith to the finish and we've seen it through, Chris Harris Jr said."
Saturday nights loss marked the racers 8th in a row against Jacksonville state.
MSU has been outscored 97-13 after 2 weeks, We'll see if the team continues to have faith in the finish next week.
Next up for Murray state, A road matchup against ball state this Saturday night. The Racers are still trying to earn its first win of the season.