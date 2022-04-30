 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 164 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON             PERRY                 UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                PERRY                 RIPLEY
SCOTT                 STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, DONIPHAN, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL,
MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, AND WEST FRANKFORT.

Murray State Football concludes Spring Season

  • 0
Murray State Football concludes Spring Season

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) - Football made a big return on Thursday night as the college spring season is now complete for our area teams.

The Murray State Racers held their spring game tonight giving Racers fans a chance to see the team one final time before summer break.

Head Coach Dean Hood told his team before the start of the spring game to play fast, smart, and to stay healthy.

The Racers were a bit slow on offense in this one, managing to find the endzone just once on the game's final play.

The Spring Game is good measuring stick to see what players are able to do in real live situations.

Coach Hood says he had major appreciation for tonight's game. This was the first time his team was able to have one of these in two years.

Tags

Recommended for you