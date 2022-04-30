Murray State Football concludes Spring Season

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) - Football made a big return on Thursday night as the college spring season is now complete for our area teams.
The Murray State Racers held their spring game tonight giving Racers fans a chance to see the team one final time before summer break.
Head Coach Dean Hood told his team before the start of the spring game to play fast, smart, and to stay healthy.
The Racers were a bit slow on offense in this one, managing to find the endzone just once on the game's final play.
The Spring Game is good measuring stick to see what players are able to do in real live situations.
Coach Hood says he had major appreciation for tonight's game. This was the first time his team was able to have one of these in two years.