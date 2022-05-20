Murray State falls 3-1 to Stanford in NCAA Softball Tournament debut

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSIL) - Despite scoring the first run of the game, the Murray State Softball team dropped a 3-1 decision to (#2) Stanford.
The Racers scored in the first inning, the Cardinal then scored in both the second and fifth innings to secure a 3-1 victory.
The game marked the NCAA Tournament debut for the Racers, as the program has never made it this far in history.
Following the loss, (#3) Murray State will face (#4) Chattanooga at 4:30PM on Saturday. Murray State must win on Saturday to avoid being eliminated from the tournament.