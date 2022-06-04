Murray State Extends Softball Head Coach Kara Amundson's Contract

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- Murray State University announced that they have extended Softball Head Coach, Kara Amundson's contract through the 2024-2025 season.
Amundson is staying put as the head of the Racer's Softball team. In her 10th season as Head Coach, she led her team to a historic season. The Racers Softball team won their first ever Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championship.
Coach Amundson also helped her team to its first ever NCAA Regional appearance.
The Racers went 40-18-1 this season, grabbing the most wins in program history. They broke a few other records as well, winning the most conference and home games in the team's history.
Amundson will be Murray State Softball's head coach through June 30, 2025.